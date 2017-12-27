Jose Mourinho Will Make Signings In January, No Doubt – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari is certain that Jose Mourinho will be busy trying to sign a couple of players to improve the squad in the January transfer window.



Mourinho stressed the importance of spending more money to compete with Manchester City following his side’s 2-2 draw at home against Burnley on Boxing Day.











The Manchester United manager has dropped hints that he could be busy in the January in terms of buying players despite his reservations about the winter transfer window.



And Macari is certain that Manchester United will be spending money in the January window to improve their squad and look to have a better second half of the season.





He admits that sometimes managers don’t like to tamper with the squad in the middle of the season, but he believes Manchester United will need new faces to lift their spirits.

“I think there is no doubt about that”, Macari said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme when asked whether Manchester United will spend in January.



“There have been seasons where you thought no need to tamper with the team too much.



“But at this moment in time the poor run they are on, you would expect one or two players coming in.”

