06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/12/2017 - 22:32 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Must Win Trophy To Keep Liverpool Close To Man City – Former Reds Star

 




Jason McAteer has told Jurgen Klopp that he must win a trophy with Liverpool otherwise the Reds will not have the winning mentality to fight Manchester City in the coming years.

Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings this evening after winning at Newcastle United and McAteer is backing the Citizens to dominate going forward in English football.




He thinks that sides will be looking to hang on Manchester City's coattails, but believes Klopp must get Liverpool to win a trophy to build a winning mentality.

And as such McAteer thinks the FA Cup is now a big priority for the Reds as without it the Reds will not have the mindset to stay close to Pep Guardiola's side.
 


"The first one is the most difficult to win", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"I think the manager has to win something, he has to win something.

"My fear with Manchester City and I've been looking at it, they are going to dominate for the next three to five years.

"To get close to them and push them you've got to get a winning mentality and to do that you've got to win a cup.

"Win the FA Cup.

"For me the FA Cup becomes a priority. It's about a winning mental attitude."

Liverpool have won just one trophy during the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, lifting the EFL Cup in 2012.
 