Jurgen Klopp Must Win Trophy To Keep Liverpool Close To Man City – Former Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer has told Jurgen Klopp that he must win a trophy with Liverpool otherwise the Reds will not have the winning mentality to fight Manchester City in the coming years.



Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings this evening after winning at Newcastle United and McAteer is backing the Citizens to dominate going forward in English football.











He thinks that sides will be looking to hang on Manchester City's coattails, but believes Klopp must get Liverpool to win a trophy to build a winning mentality.



And as such McAteer thinks the FA Cup is now a big priority for the Reds as without it the Reds will not have the mindset to stay close to Pep Guardiola's side.





" The first one is the most difficult to win", McAteer said on LFC TV.