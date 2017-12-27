Juventus Keen To Keep Hold of Manchester United Linked Paulo Dybala

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are in no mood to lose Paulo Dybala despite Manchester United’s interest in signing him next summer.



Dybala did not start games against Inter and Bologna earlier this month and never even got off the bench in Juventus’ 1-0 win over Roma last weekend.











It has led to speculation over his future at the club and it is claimed Jose Mourinho has identified the Argentine as a possible target for Manchester United next summer.



Mourinho is looking for a new number 10 and it has been claimed that the Red Devils are lining up a €70m move in the near future.





However, despite Dybala’s perceived lack of form this season, Juventus are in mood to sell him and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they will reject any offer for the Argentine.

Juventus consider the Argentine a key part of their plans in the future and don’t want to lose the player to European rivals such as Manchester United, at least not in the January window.



Mourinho is keen to use former Juventus head scout Javier Ribalta, currently at Manchester United, to get his hands on Dybala and even Paul Pogba is believed to be trying to convince his former team-mate.



However, Manchester United are not alone in the transfer chase for Dybala as Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in snaring him away from Juventus.

