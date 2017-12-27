XRegister
27/12/2017 - 12:35 GMT

Juventus Take Decision On Chelsea and Manchester United Target Alex Sandro

 




Juventus are prepared to sell Manchester United and Chelsea defensive target Alex Sandro in January, but they have a certain transfer fee in mind.

The 26-year-old defender’s future at the club was under the scanner last summer but Juventus knocked back multiple big money offers from Chelsea to keep hold of the player.




However, Sandro’s form has been a cause of concern for Juventus this term and over the last few months, their stance on his future at the club has been softening.

And according to Turin based daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions have decided to cash in on Sandro in the January transfer window and let him leave the club.
 


Chelsea have again been keeping tabs on him and Manchester United are believed to be preparing for a move for the Brazilian in the January transfer window.  

And while Juventus are prepared to sell Sandro, they want a fee around the €60m mark before they agree to let him go next month.

The defender has also been keen to leave the club and has informed Juventus about his intentions for the January transfer window.

Juventus signed the Brazilian from FC Porto in 2015 for €26m and many at the club believe he is the best full-back in the world.
 