Juventus To Formally Kick Off Emre Can Talks In January

Juventus will inform Liverpool early next month about their intention to open formal negotiations with Emre Can regarding a summer move to Italy.



The 23-year-old midfielder’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season and he is free to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside England from January.











Juventus have been in contact with the Germany international's representatives for several months to lay down the groundwork for a transfer and are confident that they have done enough to convince the midfielder.



According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions will inform Liverpool early next month about their intention to formally open talks with Can.





The outlines of an agreement have already been agreed and the midfielder is expected to agree to a pre-contract that will see him joining Juventus next summer on a five-year deal.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to hold on to the midfielder but Liverpool’s insistence on not including a release clause in a potential new contract stalled the negotiations between the player and the club.



And it seems Juventus are set to take a final step towards making sure Can wears their colours when next season rolls out.

