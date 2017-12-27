XRegister
06 October 2016

27/12/2017 - 13:09 GMT

Keep Calm, Won’t Regret Barcelona Move – Blaugrana Star Advises Philippe Coutinho

 




Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has advised Philippe Coutinho to maintain his calm and believes he would not regret joining the Catalan giants.

The Catalan giants have been chasing the creative midfielder since last summer and despite Liverpool’s insistence that they won’t sell him, Barcelona are expected to try their luck again in January.




Coutinho has been keen to join Barcelona and Paulinho is aware of the things he is going through as he was in the same position when the Catalan giants wanted to sign him from Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Brazilian midfielder wants his compatriot to remain calm about the situation regarding the transfer saga and let things play out on their own.
 


However, he is certain if Coutinho makes the decision to push through a move to Barcelona, he won’t regret joining the Nou Camp outfit.  

Asked about his advice for Coutinho, Paulinho was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo: “I advise you to remain calm and put anxiety aside.

“I also went through this moment when I was in China. Keep calm and get it right.

“You have to think about the decision you are going to make.

"What I think is that if you get the opportunity to come here, you will not regret it.”

Coutinho has been in good form for Liverpool despite his transfer request last summer and it remains to be seen what he does when the window opens again next week.
 