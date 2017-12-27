XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

27/12/2017 - 21:34 GMT

Lazio Official Sure Liverpool and Manchester United Target Going Nowhere

 




Lazio general manager Angelo Peruzzi does not believe Liverpool and Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants to leave the club at the moment.

The Serbian midfielder’s future at Lazio has been under the scanner since last summer when the club rejected big offers from top clubs to keep hold of him.




Juventus and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him for several months, but in recent months Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have joined the proverbial transfer race for Milinkovic-Savic.

Jose Mourinho is understood to have identified the 22-year-old as his top target next summer and PSG are also reportedly preparing to slap in an offer of around the €170m mark.
 


However, Peruzzi is not sure any club will make such a bid for Milinkovic-Savic and he insisted that for the moment the midfielder is not planning to leave Lazio.  

“I don’t there will be such an offer”, the Lazio general manager told Rai Sport.

“Sergej will stay here without any intention of parting ways.

“The market won’t affect him.”

Milinkovic-Savic, who has again been in brilliant form this season, signed a new five-year contract with Lazio earlier this year.
 