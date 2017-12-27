XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 13:58 GMT

Leeds United Fans Will Want Top Two – Whites Legend Wary of Rising Expectations

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is wary of the expectation levels of the fans going up after the Whites extended their winning run in the league by beating Burton Albion 2-1 on Boxing Day.

The come from behind win at the Pirelli Stadium means Leeds remain in fifth place in the league table with 42 points from 24 games, just five points behind second-placed Bristol City.




And Gray feels Leeds are now a confident outfit as they are aware that they have players who can change the complexion of the game at any given point, such as Pablo Hernandez did when he curled home a free-kick from 25 yards out against Burton Albion.

The 69-year-old went on to add that with Leeds now winning five of their last six league matches, the expectation levels amongst the supporters will go sky-high, and they will now want a top two finish.
 


“There’s a belief in the side now”, Gray said on LUTV.

“I think it comes from knowing that you have players who can change a game in an instant.

“That free-kick from Pablo Hernandez – I think that gives everybody the confidence.

“Obviously the results [also help], it goes without saying.

“When you get results and go on a run, everybody feels confident.

“The fans get behind the players. The only thing about it is now you know, the expectation levels go sky-high.

“The fans behind that goal, they won’t be thinking top six now, they will be thinking top two.”

Leeds, whose last defeat came at the hands of league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on 22nd November, are next up against Birmingham City on Saturday.
 