Leeds United Fans Will Want Top Two – Whites Legend Wary of Rising Expectations

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is wary of the expectation levels of the fans going up after the Whites extended their winning run in the league by beating Burton Albion 2-1 on Boxing Day.



The come from behind win at the Pirelli Stadium means Leeds remain in fifth place in the league table with 42 points from 24 games, just five points behind second-placed Bristol City.











And Gray feels Leeds are now a confident outfit as they are aware that they have players who can change the complexion of the game at any given point, such as Pablo Hernandez did when he curled home a free-kick from 25 yards out against Burton Albion.



The 69-year-old went on to add that with Leeds now winning five of their last six league matches, the expectation levels amongst the supporters will go sky-high, and they will now want a top two finish.





“There’s a belief in the side now”, Gray said on LUTV.

“I think it comes from knowing that you have players who can change a game in an instant.



“That free-kick from Pablo Hernandez – I think that gives everybody the confidence.



“Obviously the results [also help], it goes without saying.



“When you get results and go on a run, everybody feels confident.



“The fans get behind the players. The only thing about it is now you know, the expectation levels go sky-high.



“The fans behind that goal, they won’t be thinking top six now, they will be thinking top two.”



Leeds, whose last defeat came at the hands of league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on 22nd November, are next up against Birmingham City on Saturday.

