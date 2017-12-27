Leeds United Star Admits Whites Now Chasing Top Two Finish

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane has insisted that finishing the season in the Champinship's top two is still a target for his side, following their 2-1 win over Burton Albion on Boxing Day.



Despite falling behind to Tom Naylor’s 29th minute strike at the Pirelli Stadium, second half goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe helped the Whites to seal their fourth consecutive victory in the Championship.











As a result, the Yorkshire giants remain fifth in the league table with 42 points from 24 matches, just five points adrift of second-placed Bristol City.



And O’Kane, who admitted that his side are very much in the hunt to finish in the top two, which guarantees direct promotion to the Premier League, however warned Leeds against looking too far ahead.





“Yes, of course”, he said on LUTV, when asked if finishing in the top two is still a target for Leeds.

“After today I think we are five points off second.



“I think we have every reason to be looking up and trying to catch them.



“But although it is a cliche, we have to take one game at a time.



“If we keep winning our games then we will see where we are come May.”



Leeds, who will next face Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s on Saturday, beat Blues 2-0 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in September.

