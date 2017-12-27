Liverpool Agree World Record Defender Fee For Virgil van Dijk

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have had an offer of £75m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk accepted, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Van Dijk was keen to move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, but the Saints were angered by an illegal approach for the player and he stayed put after Liverpool ended their interest.











However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has continued to want Van Dijk in his backline and it is claimed the Merseyside giants are set to spend a world record fee for a defender.



Liverpool have agreed a £75m fee for the Dutchman, who is set to sign a contract worth £180,000 per week.





Both Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Van Dijk, but look to have been beaten by Liverpool .