XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 17:49 GMT

Liverpool Agree World Record Defender Fee For Virgil van Dijk

 




Liverpool have had an offer of £75m for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk accepted, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Van Dijk was keen to move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, but the Saints were angered by an illegal approach for the player and he stayed put after Liverpool ended their interest.




However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has continued to want Van Dijk in his backline and it is claimed the Merseyside giants are set to spend a world record fee for a defender.

Liverpool have agreed a £75m fee for the Dutchman, who is set to sign a contract worth £180,000 per week.
 


Both Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Van Dijk, but look to have been beaten by Liverpool.

The transfer could even be signed off in advance of the official opening of the January transfer window in a matter of days.

Splashing £75m on Van Dijk to solve their defensive issues will increase the pressure on Liverpool to win a trophy; the Reds have won just one trophy, the EFL Cup in 2012, during the reign of American owners Fenway Sports Group.
 