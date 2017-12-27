Mohamed Salah Pushed Through Liverpool Move, Roma Supremo Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma managing director Umberto Gandini has conceded that Mohamed Salah’s will to move played a big role in Liverpool bagging him last summer.



Salah has taken the Premier League by storm following his move to Liverpool and is just behind Harry Kane in terms of league goals this season, making him an instant hit at Anfield.











Liverpool worked hard to convince Roma to let go of the Egyptian last summer and eventually paid big money for a player who failed in his previous stint in England with Chelsea.



Gandini admits that the transfer was dictated by Salah’s will as the forward wanted the move and he believes that the outcome of the negotiations pleased all the parties involved.





The Roma managing director is pleased to see Salah doing well for club and country this season.

Gandini told Sky Italia when asked about Salah’s transfer to Liverpool: “It was something Momo wanted, it was a move he was asking for.



“The situation developed at the right time with the right elements and it was done to everyone’s satisfaction.



“He has adapted well to [Jurgen] Klopp’s style of football and was the protagonist in Egypt’s qualification to the World Cup.”



The 25-year-old has scored 21 goals in 28 appearances for Liverpool this season and also has eight assists to his name.

