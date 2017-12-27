Official: Liverpool Confirm Virgil van Dijk Deal, Reveal Shirt Number

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have officially confirmed the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.



The Reds have agreed a fee with the Saints for the Dutch international centre-back and it is claimed to be £75m, meaning a world record fee for a defender.











Liverpool will officially seal the deal when the transfer window swings back open on 1st January, 2018, in a matter of days.



It has also been confirmed that Van Dijk will wear the number 4 shirt at Liverpool.





The Reds said in a statement: " Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk."