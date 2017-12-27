Official: Liverpool Confirm Virgil van Dijk Deal, Reveal Shirt Number

Liverpool have officially confirmed the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.
The Reds have agreed a fee with the Saints for the Dutch international centre-back and it is claimed to be £75m, meaning a world record fee for a defender.
Liverpool will officially seal the deal when the transfer window swings back open on 1st January, 2018, in a matter of days.
It has also been confirmed that Van Dijk will wear the number 4 shirt at Liverpool.
The Reds said in a statement: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk."
The defender was Jurgen Klopp's priority target to reinforce his backline in the summer transfer window, but Liverpool bungled their attempt at a deal.
They were forced to end their interest in Van Dijk after an illegal approach and despite the defender wanting to leave, Southampton made sure he stayed put on the south coast.
Now Liverpool have got their man and Van Dijk will be expected to strengthen a backline which has often leaked cheap goals.