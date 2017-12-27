Reason Southampton Wanted Chunk of Virgil van Dijk Fee From Liverpool Up Front Revealed

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are banking a big chunk of the agreed £75m fee from selling Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool up front, as they plan to splash the cash in January, it has been claimed.



Liverpool have agreed a fee with the Saints for the Dutch centre-back and are set to have their man in place by the time the January transfer window swings open in a matter of days.











The fee is £70m, but rising to £75m, according to the Daily Telegraph, with Southampton having reasons of their own for wanting the deal done quickly.



It is claimed the Saints wanted a big chunk of the transfer fee up front because they want to make signings next month.





The Saints are planning to quickly bring in an attacker as they look to add to their forward line .