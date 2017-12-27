Ryan Jack Doubt For Celtic Game, Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Graeme Murty has conceded that midfielder Ryan Jack is a doubt for the Old Firm clash against Celtic this weekend after a collision in tonight's 2-0 win over Motherwell at Ibrox.



Jack was forced off in the 41st minute of the Scottish Premiership encounter after the challenge with Motherwell's Cedric Kipre and Murty revealed post match that he has his leg in a brace.











As such the midfielder is a serious doubt for Rangers' trip to Celtic Park to face their fierce rivals on Saturday, with the Gers boss admitting it is a case of wait and see.



"I thought it looked awful, but what we have to do is be calm and allow our medical staff to assess him", Murty told Rangers TV.





"He is in a brace at the moment – we will have a look at him tomorrow", he continued.