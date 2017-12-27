Ryan Jack Doubt For Celtic Game, Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Admits

Rangers manager Graeme Murty has conceded that midfielder Ryan Jack is a doubt for the Old Firm clash against Celtic this weekend after a collision in tonight's 2-0 win over Motherwell at Ibrox.
Jack was forced off in the 41st minute of the Scottish Premiership encounter after the challenge with Motherwell's Cedric Kipre and Murty revealed post match that he has his leg in a brace.
As such the midfielder is a serious doubt for Rangers' trip to Celtic Park to face their fierce rivals on Saturday, with the Gers boss admitting it is a case of wait and see.
"I thought it looked awful, but what we have to do is be calm and allow our medical staff to assess him", Murty told Rangers TV.
"He is in a brace at the moment – we will have a look at him tomorrow", he continued.
"Then we will go from there."
Murty was asked if Jack now looks doubtful for the clash against Celtic and replied: "I think you would have to say that, yes."
Rangers scored a morale-boosting win ahead of their meeting with Celtic, getting back to winning ways after a weekend defeat at Kilmarnock.
Danny Wilson opened the scoring for the Gers in the 56th minute before Alfredo Morelos killed off any Motherwell hopes of a comeback by netting with 14 minutes left.