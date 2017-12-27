Stoke City Can Be Dangerous Animals, Former Chelsea Star Warns Blues

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy has warned Chelsea against underestimating Stoke City, saying the Potters can be "dangerous animals".



The Blues next lock horns with Mark Hughes' strugglers on Saturday at Stamford Bridge and boss Antonio Conte will want another three points after a Boxing Day win over Brighton.











Cundy knows Chelsea will start as firm favourites against Stoke and wants Conte not to dabble in rotating his side despite the games coming thick and fast over the Christmas period.



And the former defender believes that Stoke will be scrapping for every point due to the fact they are only three points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League.





" We need to be mindful that Stoke are a side battling for their lives", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.