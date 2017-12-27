XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/12/2017 - 14:44 GMT

Swansea Look Like Pub Team, Frightening How Bad They Are – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has insisted that Swansea City look like a pub team and will be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Swansea remained rooted to the bottom of the Premier League on Boxing Day after another dire result, a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield.




With just three wins and 13 points from their opening 20 games this season, Swansea are currently managerless following Paul Clement’s dismissal and are favourites to go down to the Championship at the end of the campaign.

And Lawrenson conceded that Swansea played like strangers against the Reds and resemble more of a pub team than a side who compete in the top tier of English football.
 


The Liverpool legend is certain that the Welsh side will be getting relegated this season.  

Lawrenson said on LFC TV after the match: “They lined up in the centre circle and it looked like they were from the Dog and Duck and had just met each other.

“It was frightening.

“They are going to get relegated.”

Swansea will travelling to Watford this Saturday in order to turn their fortunes around before hosting Tottenham Hotspur at home on 2nd January, their first fixture of 2018.
 