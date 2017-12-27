This Is Most Improved Player At Manchester United – Ron Atkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Ron Atkinson believes that Jesse Lingard has been the most improved player in the Manchester United squad over the last few years.



Lingard came on at the break against Burnley on Boxing Day at Old Trafford and his two goals helped Manchester United to earn a point from a game where the away side were leading 2-0 at half-time.











The England international has been in brilliant form for the Red Devils this season and has gradually become one of the most important players in Jose Mourinho’s squad.



And Atkinson feels the Manchester United academy product has improved drastically over the last two to three years to establish himself in the squad at Old Trafford.





The former Manchester United manager believes a shift in his position this season has helped him to score more and says he has always had the instincts to find goals.

“To be fair, I think he is the most improved player in the club in the last two or three years”, Atkinson said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme.



“He has got this nose for the goal.



"He played as a winger most of the time but now they have given him a more central role.



“The first goal was on instinct, but for the second, the ball dropped to him at the right moment and he didn’t hesitate.”



Lingard may expect to be handed a start when Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

