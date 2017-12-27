XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 13:18 GMT

This Is Most Improved Player At Manchester United – Ron Atkinson

 




Ron Atkinson believes that Jesse Lingard has been the most improved player in the Manchester United squad over the last few years.

Lingard came on at the break against Burnley on Boxing Day at Old Trafford and his two goals helped Manchester United to earn a point from a game where the away side were leading 2-0 at half-time.




The England international has been in brilliant form for the Red Devils this season and has gradually become one of the most important players in Jose Mourinho’s squad.

And Atkinson feels the Manchester United academy product has improved drastically over the last two to three years to establish himself in the squad at Old Trafford.
 


The former Manchester United manager believes a shift in his position this season has helped him to score more and says he has always had the instincts to find goals.  

“To be fair, I think he is the most improved player in the club in the last two or three years”, Atkinson said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme.

“He has got this nose for the goal.

"He played as a winger most of the time but now they have given him a more central role.

“The first goal was on instinct, but for the second, the ball dropped to him at the right moment and he didn’t hesitate.”

Lingard may expect to be handed a start when Manchester United host Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.
 