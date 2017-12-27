This Is Where Rangers Need To Make Signings – Gers Legend On Key Positions

Rangers legend Ally McCoist thinks the Gers must make signings right up the spine of their side to strengthen.
The Gers did splash the cash in the summer transfer window earlier this year as they backed now former manager Pedro Caixinha and he revampled the squad.
But Rangers have struggled to find consistency, something which led to the sacking of Caixinha, and the jury is out on how much work the side now need to do in terms of player signings.
McCoist thinks Rangers have a big job on their hands and says the spine of the team needs urgent attention.
"Right up the spine of the team I think [they need strengthening]", McCoist said on BT Sport.
"Certainly a centre-back. I would also have thought a central midfielder. I just don't think the spine [is strong enough].
"The team aren't right, but to address the situation, certainly start working on the spine of the team."
Rangers are expected to be active in the January transfer window, which swings open in a matter of days.
Graeme Murty, who was filling in as caretaker boss but was recently handed the reins on a permanent basis until the end of the season, will have the final say on new arrivals.