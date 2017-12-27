XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 15:00 GMT

This Is Where Rangers Need To Make Signings – Gers Legend On Key Positions

 




Rangers legend Ally McCoist thinks the Gers must make signings right up the spine of their side to strengthen.

The Gers did splash the cash in the summer transfer window earlier this year as they backed now former manager Pedro Caixinha and he revampled the squad.




But Rangers have struggled to find consistency, something which led to the sacking of Caixinha, and the jury is out on how much work the side now need to do in terms of player signings.

McCoist thinks Rangers have a big job on their hands and says the spine of the team needs urgent attention.
 


"Right up the spine of the team I think [they need strengthening]", McCoist said on BT Sport.

"Certainly a centre-back. I would also have thought a central midfielder. I just don't think the spine [is strong enough].

"The team aren't right, but to address the situation, certainly start working on the spine of the team."

Rangers are expected to be active in the January transfer window, which swings open in a matter of days.

Graeme Murty, who was filling in as caretaker boss but was recently handed the reins on a permanent basis until the end of the season, will have the final say on new arrivals.
 