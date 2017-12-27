Trust In Him – Celtic Legend Wants This Bhoy To Start Against Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton thinks Celtic should keep faith in Kristoffer Ajer in central defence in the upcoming derby clash against Rangers at Paradise.



Question marks have been raised over Celtic's options in central defence and the Bhoys did recently act by agreeing a deal to sign Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig when the transfer window swings open in a matter of days.











But the Rangers game will come too soon for Compper to be involved and Sutton feels Celtic should continue to put their faith in Ajer in the heart of the backline.



Ajer completed all 90 minutes on Boxing Day as Celtic beat Dundee 2-0 at Dens Park.





" I think he probably will [play]", Sutton said on BT Sport, when asked about Ajer being picked to face Rangers.