XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 18:32 GMT

Virgil van Dijk Fee Shows Why You Can’t Sell Moussa Dembele On Cheap, Celtic Legend Tells Bhoys

 




Chris Sutton says that Celtic should learn lessons from how much Liverpool are paying to sign Virgl van Dijk and not sell Moussa Dembele cheaply.

The former Celtic striker has insisted previously that he thinks the Bhoys did not earn enough when selling Van Dijk to Southampton – and now the centre-back is moving to Liverpool for £75m.




The Merseyside giants have confirmed the deal and Van Dijk will be registered as a Liverpool player when the window swings back open at the start of January.

Dembele could also be on the move in the January transfer window and it was recently claimed Brighton had seen an £18m bid accepted.
 


Celtic insisted those reports were wide of the mark, but Sutton is wary of the Bhoys selling Dembele cheaply.

Sutton wrote on Twitter: "Virgil van Dijk at 75 million [is] more evidence why Celtic shouldn’t sell Dembele on the cheap.

"12 million to Southampton [was] a snip at the time!

"It’s about time the Scottish game stops selling their best players on the cheap!!!!"

Dembele has been linked with clubs in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Serie A in advance of the January window opening.
 