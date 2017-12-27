Virgil van Dijk Twice Player Victor Lindelof Is – Former Wales Star Defends Fee Liverpool Paying

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wales defender Daniel Gabbidon thinks that though appearing high, the fee Liverpool are paying for Virgil van Dijk is right as he is double the player Victor Lindelof is.



Manchester United agreed a fee with Benfica for Lindelof in the summer which could see close to £40m being paid for the centre-back if add-ons are triggered.











Liverpool are now making their own expensive centre-back signing with Van Dijk joining from Southampton for a fee which could reach a whopping £75m.



The deal makes Van Dijk the most expensive defender in world football and Liverpool fans will be hoping he can be the final piece in the jigsaw for Jurgen Klopp's side.





Gabbidon admits the fee Liverpool are paying is high, but using Lindelof's fee as a basis, feels it is bang on the money .