06 October 2016

27/12/2017 - 21:50 GMT

We Already Have Expensive Squad – Former Man Utd Boss On Jose Mourinho's Comments

 




Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson has conceded that he understands Jose Mourinho’s plea for more transfer funds, but insisted that the current squad are already an expensively assembled group of players.

Manchester United’s winless run continued on Boxing Day when they only managed to rescue a point after conceding two goals to Burnley at Old Trafford.




Mourinho’s men are now 15 points behind in the title race after Manchester City beat Newcastle United tonight, but Mourinho has complained about the money spent by Pep Guardiola in the transfer market.

He insisted that he needs more than the £300m he has spent in the last two summers at Old Trafford in order to rebuild Manchester United from a weaker position.
 


Atkinson understands why Mourinho is pleading for more money, but stressed that the current Manchester United squad have not been built cheaply.  

“Like all managers want, if there is money to spend then release it”, Atkinson said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme.

“But [sighs] in all fairness that’s quite an expensive outfit we have out there.”

Mourinho is expected to dip into his funds for players in the January window and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bordeaux winger Malcom.
 