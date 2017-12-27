We Had Score To Settle With Burton, Leeds United Schemer Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Eunan O'Kane has revealed that Leeds United had a score to settle with Burton Albion, following his side’s 2-1 win at the Pirelli Stadium on Boxing Day.



Second half goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe helped the Whites to see off the Brewers, who took the lead through Tom Naylor in the 29th minute.











Leeds lost 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium in the 2016/17 campaign which effectively killed their hopes of finishing in a playoff spot.



And O’Kane, who admitted that last season’s result at the ground was on the mind of Leeds, believes that the Yorkshire giants managed to avenge that loss.





“Yes, it was the game last season which kind of ended our playoff hopes”, he told LUTV, when asked if Leeds were wary of the game at the Pirelli Stadium last season.

“We had a score to settle for some of us, who were here.



“We did look back on it, we picked out where we went wrong and we tried not to let that happen.”



The win against Burton Albion helped Leeds to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games, with Thomas Christiansen’s team winning five of those.



The Elland Road outfit, who won the corresponding fixture against the Brewers 5-0 earlier in the season, will next face relegation-threatened Birmingham City in an away encounter on Saturday.

