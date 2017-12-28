XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2017 - 14:21 GMT

Barcelona Looking To Get Deal For Chelsea Target Arthur Over Line

 




Barcelona are plotting scenarios to beat off competition for the signature of Chelsea and Real Madrid midfield target Arthur in the January transfer window.

The midfielder’s performances in Gremio’s successful Copa Libertadores campaign earlier this year have led to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.




Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing him and even Inter Milan have been keeping tabs on the midfielder, but Barcelona are understood to have an edge in the transfer chase.

A delegation of Barcelona officials recently met the midfielder and his entourage in Brazil recently and according to Mundo Deportivo, they are trying to organise a deal to sign him in January.
 


Gremio have made it clear that they won’t sell the player for anything less than his €50m buy-out clause, but Barcelona are trying to negotiate a fee with the Brazilian outfit.  

The Catalan giants are even prepared to leave Arthur on loan at Gremio for a year if Gremio are prepared to sell the midfielder at a negotiated price in the January window.

It has also been claimed if Barcelona fail to sign Philippe Coutinho in the winter window, they will look to bring forward Arthur’s move to the Nou Camp in January or next summer.
 