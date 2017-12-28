Calum Chambers Starts – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture this evening.



The Gunners are in sixth place in the Premier League standings, but winning their game in hand would put them level on 37 points with fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur and just a point shy of fourth placed Liverpool.











Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has to make do without striker Olivier Giroud and midfielder Aaron Ramsey, while Santi Cazorla remains out of action.



Wenger goes with Petr Cech in goal, while at the back he picks a three of Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny. Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere slot into midfield, while Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez operate behind Alexandre Lacazette.



If the Arsenal manager needs to make changes to try to address any areas for concern within the 90 minutes then he has a bench full of options, including Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott.



Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace



Cech, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Xhaka, Wilshere, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette



Substitutes: Ospina, Walcott, Holding, Iwobi, Welbeck, Maitland-Niles, Coquelin

