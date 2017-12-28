Chelsea’s Arturo Vidal Transfer Hopes Suffer Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





German champions Bayern Munich have ruled out the possibility letting Chelsea target Arturo Vidal go in the January transfer window.



The 30-year-old Chilean midfielder’s future at Bayern Munich has been under the scanner this season as he is no longer one of the first names on their teamsheet every week.











There were suggestions that the Bavarians could consider allowing him to leave in January if they receive a good offer, and clubs such as Inter and Chelsea are interested in signing him.



However, the German champions have made their position clear on Vidal and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have no appetite to let him go in the winter window.





Vidal has eventually made his presence felt in the squad this season and the club are not considering losing a key player in the middle of the season and then needing to go into the market for a replacement.

A summer departure has not been ruled out and Bayern Munich will take a call on the midfielder’s future at the club but only at the end of the season.



Chelsea are understood to be keeping their ears to the ground regarding Vidal after Antonio Conte refused to rule out a move for his former Juventus midfielder recently.



But Bayern Munich making their position clear changes the situation next month.



Vidal will enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich in the summer.

