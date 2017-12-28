Claim From Algeria: Arsenal Putting Finishing Touches To Bid For Riyad Mahrez

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in signing Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez and are preparing to slap in a bid in the January transfer window.



The Leicester winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates consistently during recent transfer windows, but the Algerian has stayed put at the King Power Stadium.











However, ahead of the January transfer window, his future has again come under the scanner and he has again been tipped to be on his way to the Gunners next month.



According to Algerian magazine Le Buteur, the Gunners are preparing to reopen the track leading to Mahrez and are set to try and sign the winger from Leicester in the winter window.





It is claimed Arsenal are preparing an offer for Mahrez and are expected to slap in a formal bid to Leicester in the coming days as they look to finally bag the winger.

The Gunners are believed to be preparing to offer more money than they were prepared to fork out last summer for Mahrez.



But it is suggested that with Leicester not keen to sell, any deal will not be done until later in the transfer window.

