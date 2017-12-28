XRegister
28/12/2017 - 18:35 GMT

English Clubs Approach Dutch Top Flight Side As Bids For Leeds United Target Expected

 




Representatives of English clubs have been in touch with FC Groningen to express their interest in Mimoun Mahi, who has been linked with Leeds United, but no bids have been made yet.

The 23-year-old attacker has been open about his desire to move on from the Dutch Eredivisie outfit in the forthcoming transfer window, feeling he is ready for the next step in his career.




Groningen are ready to sell Mahi for the right price, having been unhappy with his behaviour in the summer, when he was also seeking a move.

Representatives from English clubs – Mahi has been linked with Leeds – have touched base with Groningen, but director Hans Nijland says that so far no official bids have been received.
 


"So far there is nothing on the table yet", he told Dagblad van het Noorden.

"Let them throw a bid in the mail, then we will talk."

The Groningen director also admitted his gut feeling is that bids will indeed arrive for Mahi when the transfer window swings open.

"It is messy and my gut feeling says that something is going to happen", he explained, "but there is nothing concrete yet."

Mahi has clocked up regular game time for Groningen so far this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing his team-mates with four assists.

The attacker made his senior Morocco debut earlier this year and has one goal in two games for the North African country.
 