X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2017 - 19:39 GMT

Extraordinary Offer – Basel Official Lays Down Law On Liverpool and Tottenham Target Manuel Akanji

 




FC Basel have told Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and other clubs interested in defender Manuel Akanji that they will have to come up with an "extraordinary offer" to sign him in the January transfer window.

The winter window swings open in a matter of days and Liverpool have already given a signal of their intent by splashing £75m to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton; he will be registered as a Liverpool player when the window officially opens.




Akanji has been linked with a number of clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, but Basel are planning to keep their squad together until the summer.

Unless, sporting coordinator Roland Heri says, a mammoth bid arrives.
 


"There must be an extraordinary offer", Heri told TagesWoche.

"We are trying to keep the team together until the summer.

"There is no economic pressure.

"But there are limits.

"And they are enormously high", he added.

Akanji has impressed with Basel in the current campaign, earning plaudits for his performances in the Champions League with the Swiss club.

The defender is currently on holiday in Jamaica, with the Swiss league on its winter break.
 