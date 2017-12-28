XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2017 - 13:11 GMT

Further Signal Cenk Tosun Everton Bound As Besiktas Target Replacement

 




Besiktas are eyeing a move for former FC Porto and Atletico Madrid striker Jackson Martinez in a further sign that Cenk Tosun is bound for Premier League outfit Everton.

Tosun’s future at Besiktas has been under the scanner ahead of the January transfer window, with interest from a number of Premier League clubs.




Crystal Palace initially showed an interest in signing him, but it seems Everton have beaten off competition from other clubs and have agreed a deal to sign the Turk from Besiktas.

And the Turkish giants are moving quickly to sign a replacement for Tosun, and according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, the club are keen to sign former Porto striker Martinez.
 


Once coveted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe, Martinez joined Guangzhou Evergrande last year following a dismal time in Spain with Atletico Madrid.  

He has scored four goals in 16 games for the Chinese outfit, but has been linked with leaving, with a move back to European football believed to be his preferred option.

Besiktas are set to make a move for the former Atletico Madrid man and look to get him in as soon as Tosun’s deal to Everton is made official.

Martinez has a contract until the end of 2019 with Guangzhou Evergrande.
 