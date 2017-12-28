Future of Liverpool Target Rafinha Uncertain Ahead of Window Opening

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool linked Rafinha’s future is uncertain at Barcelona, ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, it has been claimed.



The midfielder, who returned to training earlier in the month, having been sidelined with a serious knee injury since April, is yet to play a game for Barcelona in the present campaign.











Rafinha was heavily linked with leaving Barcelona last summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all showing interest in snapping him up.



The Catalan giants even tried to use Rafinha as a pawn in their bid to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, but the Reds did not let their creative midfielder leave Anfield.





However, it is believed that Liverpool are still interested in signing the 24-year-old, whose present contract with Barcelona runs until 2020.

And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Rafinha faces an uncertain future at the Camp Nou before the winter transfer window.



With Barcelona still keen to sign Coutinho, it remains to be seen if Ernesto Valverde’s team include him as a makeweight in any potential swoop for his compatriot.

