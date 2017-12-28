XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/12/2017 - 13:32 GMT

Future of Liverpool Target Rafinha Uncertain Ahead of Window Opening

 




Liverpool linked Rafinha’s future is uncertain at Barcelona, ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, it has been claimed.

The midfielder, who returned to training earlier in the month, having been sidelined with a serious knee injury since April, is yet to play a game for Barcelona in the present campaign.




Rafinha was heavily linked with leaving Barcelona last summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur all showing interest in snapping him up.

The Catalan giants even tried to use Rafinha as a pawn in their bid to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, but the Reds did not let their creative midfielder leave Anfield.
 


However, it is believed that Liverpool are still interested in signing the 24-year-old, whose present contract with Barcelona runs until 2020.

And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Rafinha faces an uncertain future at the Camp Nou before the winter transfer window.

With Barcelona still keen to sign Coutinho, it remains to be seen if Ernesto Valverde’s team include him as a makeweight in any potential swoop for his compatriot.
 