X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2017 - 15:08 GMT

Go Full Walter Smith – Rangers Legend Tells Gers How To Play Against Celtic

 




Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist has conceded that Gers boss Graeme Murty needs to be more defensive when his side take on Celtic on Saturday.

Rangers are going into the Old Firm derby on the back of a 2-0 win over Motherwell, but they are still eleven points behind leaders Celtic in the league table.




Their performances against the Scottish champions since returning to the top tier have been abysmal and they have faced regular disappointment in the derby.

Celtic have won their last three fixtures since suffering their first defeat in 69 games to Hearts and are firing on all cylinders ahead of the Old Firm derby, making them favourites to win the game again.
 


McCoist admits Rangers will need to pack the midfield and play with more organisation if they are to come away with anything in their bag from Paradise on Saturday.  

The former Rangers boss said on BT Sport when asked if Rangers should look to press Celtic high up on the pitch: “I take the point [that Hearts did it], but I certainly wouldn't, no.

“I would turn into Walter Smith and go far more defensive.

“I'd certainly go five in the middle of the park.

“Rangers need to get energy in the team against Celtic, they need to be organised and they can't play with two wide boys.

"I would certainly go with five in the middle of the park.”

Rangers lost to Celtic at Ibrox earlier in the season.
 