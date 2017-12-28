I Want Signings In For Florida – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty On Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty wants to get his transfer business done early next month as he aims to strengthen his squad ahead of the second half of the season.



The Gers have one game to play, against Celtic, before they sign off for their winter break and Murty's men will be heading to the United States, where they will take part in the Florida Cup.











Rangers' first game of the tournament is on 11th January, against Atletico Mineiro, and Murty ideally wants fresh faces to arrive before his men jet off to the United States.



And Murty insists that while he will not discuss targets in public, work is going on behind the scenes to identify just who the club need to sign.





" We are moving forward with recruitment plans. Work is ongoing at the moment, but we won't discuss targets, we will work quietly", Murty told a press conference.