I Was Despondent – Tottenham Star Found Watching From Stands Tough

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has revealed that he had a tough time watching on from the stands when he was suspended due to a red card against Watford.



The defender, who joined Spurs from Ajax last summer, has been a key player for the north London club in his first season in England, but his inexperience showed when he picked up a straight red card against the Hornets.











Until then the Colombian had put in some flawless performances at the heart of Tottenham’s defence and he admits that he felt helpless when he was serving his three-match ban on the sidelines.



Sanchez has conceded that he had to be calm when it came to accepting his ban and is feeling a lot happier since returning to the team following his time off the pitch.





The defender is pleased to help Spurs get their league form back on the rails after a run of poor results.

“Of course, it was difficult [to be suspended] because my mentality is always that I try to help the team, I try to help my team-mates and when I don’t play it’s so difficult”, Sanchez told the club’s official website.



“I felt so despondent because I am a player who finds it tough when I can’t help the coach and the team.



“The red card – I had to be calm and take the decision.



“I came back in the Saturday game [against Burnley] and I tried to give the most I could in my performance, then we had a big result against Southampton.



“They were good games for the team and we got back on track with two very good results, which I am very happy about.”



Sanchez is again expected to be involved when Tottenham take on Swansea next Tuesday night at the Liberty Stadium.

