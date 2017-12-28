In Our Hands – Bayer Leverkusen Official Calm About Chelsea Target’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen general manager Jonas Boldt has insisted that the club are in control of the situation regarding Chelsea target Leon Bailey’s future and stressed that he will not be sold in January.



The Jamaican winger was on the radar of Premier League clubs when he joined the Bundesliga outfit from Genk in the January transfer window this year.











Bailey has managed to catch the eye of many observers with his performances in Germany and it has led to speculation over his long term future at Leverkusen.



Chelsea have been heavily linked with having an interest in the 20-year-old winger and are believed to be preparing a big money offer for him in the January window.





However, Boldt has brushed aside talk of Bailey leaving Leverkusen and insisted that the club have no reason to sell the player next month. He is certain the Bundesliga club are in complete control of the situation at the moment.

The Leverkusen general manager told Kicker when asked about the rumours surrounding Bailey: “Oh, now is the time when a lot of things are said.



“There is no reason to sell him.



"His contract runs until 2022.



"We have the situation in our hands.”



Bailey has netted six goals and has four assists to his name in 16 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen this season.

