League One Chairman Plays Down Leeds United’s Chances of Signing Talented Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that the club are not actively planning to sell Leeds United linked duo Marcus Maddison and Jack Marriott.



The Peterborough duo have been terrific form this season for the League One side this season and have scored 44 goals between them in all competitions for the Posh.











Leeds have taken notice of their performances and a Whites scout was in attendance when Peterborough beat Bradford City on Boxing Day to take a closer look at the duo.



The Whites are believed to be considering signing them in the January transfer window, but MacAnthony has played down talk of a move for either Maddison or Marriott.





The Peterborough chairman stressed unless a big offer lands on his table, the club are not considering selling as promotion to the Championship is their goal at the moment.

Asked if Peterborough will sell the duo if Leeds come calling, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: “Not likely.



“Me and [the] players agreed in summer to ignore August and January transfer rumours unless something mouthwatering came up for them and the club.



“As promotion our only focus to be fair.”



It remains to be seen whether Leeds look to tempt MacAnthony with an enticing offer for Maddison and Marriott in January.

