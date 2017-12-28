XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2017 - 12:07 GMT

League One Club Chairman Reveals Former Leeds Boss Had Deal In Place For Winger

 




Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that Massimo Cellino indeed backtracked out of a deal to sign Marcus Maddison for Leeds United.

The Whites have been tracking Maddison and his Peterborough team-mate Jack Marriott and one of their scouts watched the duo in action in their 3-1 win over Bradford City on Boxing Day.




The forward duo have been tremendous form this season and has scored 44 goals between them, leading to speculation over their future at Peterborough.

It has been revealed that Leeds were close to signing Maddison before Cellino refused to push through an agreement struck by then Leeds boss Steve Evans and Peterborough owner MacAnthony confirmed the news.
 


He revealed that then Leeds boss Evans practically had the deal agreed, but Cellino changed his mind and Maddison continued at Peterborough.

When asked about the claim, MacAnthony wrote on Twitter: “Couple years ago yep, Steve Evans did the deal, but owner changed his mind.

“Happens in football.”

It remains to be seen how much more money Leeds could be forced to pay for Maddison if they indeed make a move for him in the near future.
 