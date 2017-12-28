Napoli Putting In Legwork To Win Race For Tottenham Target Alejandro Grimaldo

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are in talks with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur target Alejandro Grimaldo, but a deal may only take place in the summer transfer window.



Benfica snapped up the full-back from Barcelona last year and his performances in Portugal have led to interest from several sides across the continent.











Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the full-back and are eyeing him as a potential replacement for Danny Rose, whose future at the club has been uncertain since he spoke out last summer.



However, Napoli have been making the running in the market for Grimaldo and it is claimed the club are trying to engineer a deal to sign him in the January transfer window.





According to Sky Italia, the Napoli hierarchy have been in touch with the player and his representatives and are in talks regarding a transfer to the Stadio San Paolo.

However, the parties are not optimistic about a move in the January window and Napoli are expected to wait until the summer to get their hands on the player.



The Serie A giants are aware of the level of interest Grimaldo has generated and are looking to convince the player about the viability of moving to Naples in the near future.



Grimaldo has a €60m release clause in his contract with Benfica and it still has more than three years left to run.

