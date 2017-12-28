XRegister
06 October 2016

28/12/2017 - 15:44 GMT

Our Game Plan Will Be Different – Rangers Star On Celtic Trip

 




Wes Foderingham does not believe that Rangers need to emulate Hearts to beat Celtic and has insisted that they will have a different game plan ready for Saturday.

Rangers have not managed to beat Celtic in an Old Firm derby since their return to the top tier of Scottish football and have suffered several chastening defeats against the Scottish champions.




Hearts, who drubbed Celtic 4-0 earlier this month, are the only team to defeat the Bhoys in Scottish domestic football since Brendan Rodgers’ arrival, but Foderingham does not feel the Gers need to replicate the Jambos' performance on Saturday at Parkhead.

He insisted that Rangers are aware of what they are up against and will have a different game plan to tackle Celtic.
 


The goalkeeper said in a press conference: “They played well in that game and got a good result, but it’s not for Rangers to look at a Hearts performance against Celtic to think about what we need to do to win a game of football.  

“We know what we need to do and our game plan will be different.”

Foderingham is aware of Rangers' frailties against Celtic in recent games, but is hopeful of better a result from an Old Firm derby on Saturday.

“I think it’s important that we are motivated anyway, regardless of previous results.

"We’ve had some decent performances, and probably not got what we have deserved.

“No doubt the results have not been good enough and they need to change.

"Hopefully we can do that from Saturday.”
 