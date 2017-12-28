Pep Guardiola Wants This Type of Player, Not My Client – Serie A Star’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Kalidou Koulibaly's agent believes that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking for a different type of centre-back to his client.



The 26-year-old Napoli defender has regularly been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent years, but the Serie A outfit have worked hard to make sure he remains in Italy.











Speculation of a move for the defender has refused to go away, but Koulibaly's agent has ruled out Manchester City as a destination.



The agent feels that while Guardiola was someone who can step in for Vincent Kompany, his client is not the man as he would want a bigger role.





"Most players in this Napoli team are sought by top teams", agent Bruno Satin said on Si Gonfia La Rete.