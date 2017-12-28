XRegister
06 October 2016

28/12/2017 - 12:19 GMT

Pep Guardiola Wants This Type of Player, Not My Client – Serie A Star’s Agent

 




Kalidou Koulibaly's agent believes that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is looking for a different type of centre-back to his client.

The 26-year-old Napoli defender has regularly been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent years, but the Serie A outfit have worked hard to make sure he remains in Italy.




Speculation of a move for the defender has refused to go away, but Koulibaly's agent has ruled out Manchester City as a destination.

The agent feels that while Guardiola was someone who can step in for Vincent Kompany, his client is not the man as he would want a bigger role.
 


"Most players in this Napoli team are sought by top teams", agent Bruno Satin said on Si Gonfia La Rete.

"Guardiola always wants one more player, but I think he is looking for a backup to Kompany right now.

"I do not think he is looking for a starter as Kalidou would be."

Guardiola has a number of options in defence, including John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala and Kompany.

It remains to be seen whether any Premier League clubs will make a move for the Senegal international when the transfer window swings open in a matter of days.
 