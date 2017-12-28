RB Leipzig Set To Complete Surprise Signing of West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have agreed a deal to sell young defender Reece Oxford to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



The 19-year-old centre-back joined Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan deal last summer and has so far made three appearances for the Bundesliga club.











Monchengladbach have been in talks with West Ham to turn the loan deal into a permanent transfer, but it seems another Bundesliga outfit have stolen a march on them.



According to the BBC, the Hammers are set to recall the young defender from his loan and sell him to RB Leipzig as they have already reached an agreement with the east German club.





It is claimed West Ham have agreed an initial transfer fee of €9m with RB Leipzig and the final figure could reached €19m based on his appearances and performances at the club.

RB Leipzig have been closely following Oxford in Germany and his limited appearances in the Monchengladbach team have convinced them about his talent.



Considered one of the brightest young prospects to come out of West Ham’s famed academy, the defender is now expected to continue his career in Germany.



RB Leipzig have earned a reputation for signing and developing young players, which has brought them great success in recent years, and they appear to believe Oxford has the talent to make it at the Red Bull Arena.

