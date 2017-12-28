XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/12/2017 - 14:52 GMT

Serie A Club Identifying Replacements For West Ham Wing Target

 




Bologna have started identifying a replacement for West Ham wing target Simone Verdi, who the club are expected to sell in the summer.

Verdi has been one of the most important players for Bologna this season, but his performances have drawn the attention of bigger clubs both in Italy and abroad towards the winger.




West Ham have already sent scouting missions to look at the player and Serie A giants such as Inter, Napoli and Roma have also been linked with having an interest.

Bologna have been insisting that they are not going to allow Verdi to leave in January and the player himself has shown little appetite to change clubs in the middle of the season.
 


However, Bologna are aware it will be difficult to hold on to Verdi in the summer and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are resigned to losing him at the end of the season.  

It is understood the club have already scouting for players who could replace the winger and have been keeping tabs on a number of options across Europe.

Bologna are expected to consider offers of around the €25m mark for Verdi next summer.
 