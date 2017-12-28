Serie A Club Identifying Replacements For West Ham Wing Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bologna have started identifying a replacement for West Ham wing target Simone Verdi, who the club are expected to sell in the summer.



Verdi has been one of the most important players for Bologna this season, but his performances have drawn the attention of bigger clubs both in Italy and abroad towards the winger.











West Ham have already sent scouting missions to look at the player and Serie A giants such as Inter, Napoli and Roma have also been linked with having an interest.



Bologna have been insisting that they are not going to allow Verdi to leave in January and the player himself has shown little appetite to change clubs in the middle of the season.





However, Bologna are aware it will be difficult to hold on to Verdi in the summer and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they are resigned to losing him at the end of the season.

It is understood the club have already scouting for players who could replace the winger and have been keeping tabs on a number of options across Europe.



Bologna are expected to consider offers of around the €25m mark for Verdi next summer.

