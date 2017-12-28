XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2017 - 19:08 GMT

Steve McClaren Not In Line For Sheffield Wednesday Job

 




Steve McClaren is unlikely to be named the new Sheffield Wednesday manager, it has been claimed.

The former England boss recently left his consultancy role at Israeli giants Maccabi Tel-Aviv to explore options back in the UK and was instantly linked with taking charge at Hillsborough.




The Owls are looking for a new boss and McClaren shot to the top of the bookmakers' odds to take charge at the Championship side.

But according to BBC Radio Sheffield, McClaren is unlikely to be handed the job at Hillsborough.
 


McClaren remains the bookmakers' favourite to take the job at the side placed in 14th spot in the Championship standings, eleven points off the top six.

Others listed as possibilities include Gus Poyet, recently sacked Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk and Paulo Fonseca.

McClaren linked up with Maccabi Tel Aviv in August this year, returning to the game after parting ways with Derby County in March.
 