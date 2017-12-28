Stoke City Keen On Serie A Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are keen on Serie A defender Sebastien De Maio as they look to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window.



Mark Hughes' men have found the going tough in the Premier League this season and thoughts are turning to the winter window, which swings open in a matter of days.











De Maio, 30, currently turns out for Bologna in the Italian top flight.



And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Potters are looking at a potential move to take the former Genoa centre-back to the bet365 Stadium.





De Maio has made a total of eleven appearances across all competitions for Bologna this season, but has found hammering down a regular starting spot tough.