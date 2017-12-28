XRegister
28/12/2017 - 22:06 GMT

Stoke City Keen On Serie A Centre-Back

 




Stoke City are keen on Serie A defender Sebastien De Maio as they look to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window.

Mark Hughes' men have found the going tough in the Premier League this season and thoughts are turning to the winter window, which swings open in a matter of days.




De Maio, 30, currently turns out for Bologna in the Italian top flight.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Potters are looking at a potential move to take the former Genoa centre-back to the bet365 Stadium.
 


De Maio has made a total of eleven appearances across all competitions for Bologna this season, but has found hammering down a regular starting spot tough.

Vastly experienced in the Italian game, the centre-back has made over 100 appearances in both Serie A and Serie B.

It remains to be seen how De Maio would react to the chance to head to the Premier League with Stoke, where he would be plunged into the thick of a relegation battle.

Stoke, who are only three points clear of the bottom three, are next in action at Chelsea this weekend.
 