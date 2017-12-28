XRegister
06 October 2016

28/12/2017 - 14:37 GMT

Super Agent Tells Me To Be Like Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Serie A Striker

 




Juventus youngster Moise Kean has revealed that his agent Mino Raiola tells him to learn from Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic, who also has Raiola as his agent, made his first Premier League start for Manchester United since April during the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw with Burnley on Boxing Day.




The Swedish striker joined Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain on a one-year deal in 2016 and scored 28 goals in 46 games for the club last season before picking up a serious knee ligament injury in April.

Despite being sidelined, Manchester United offered Ibrahimovic a fresh one-year contract last summer, with the 36-year-old thus far clocking up 187 minutes over seven appearances in all competitions for the English outfit.
 


And Kean explained that Raiola wants him to learn from the former Juventus and Barcelona striker, who has won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France.

The Juventus starlet, who is currently on loan at Hellas Verona, went on to add that he would like to have Ibrahimovic’s professionalism and mean streak.

“Mino always tell me to play my natural game and learn from the example of a champions such as Ibrahimovic”, Kean told Turin-based daily Tuttosport.

“He introduced us and we get along well.

“I would like to have his professionalism while at work and his ruthlessness.”

Kean has so far tasted just 23 minutes of first team football over four games for Juventus, scoring once.
 