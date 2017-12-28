We Never Gave Up – Arsene Wenger Hails Arsenal’s Selhurst Park Win

Arsene Wenger has hailed Arsenal's fighting spirit after they grabbed a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
The Gunners went 1-0 up in the 25th minute when an Alexandre Lacazette shot was pushed in the direction of Shkodran Mustafi, who poked the ball into the back of the net.
But Crystal Palace levelled matters four minutes into the seocnd half when Andros Townsend got on the end of a cross from Wilfried Zaha to convert from close range.
Arsenal however pulled back ahead just after the hour mark after Alexis Sanchez beat the Palace 'keeper at his near post with a pinpoint shot.
And it was 3-1 in the 66th minute, Jack Wilshere playing Sanchez in and the Chilean making no mistake.
Arsenal had a nervy end to the match though after a James Tomkins goal made it 3-2 with a minute of normal time and four minutes of injury time left.
The visitors held on for all three Premier League points however and Wenger was pleased with the character of his side.
"Overall it was a convincing win even though in the second half it was harder than the first", he told Sky Sports.
"We found the resources to score two great goals and from then we never gave up.
"You want to win the game no matter how you suffer in the end. We did that.
"We gained composure. We have come here and it is a difficult game for everyone in the league.
"We suffered a bit but for the biggest part of the game we played well", Wenger added.
Arsenal continue to sit in sixth spot in the Premier League after the win but are level on points with fifth placed Tottenham Hotspur and just one off fourth placed Liverpool.