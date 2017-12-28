We Never Gave Up – Arsene Wenger Hails Arsenal’s Selhurst Park Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has hailed Arsenal's fighting spirit after they grabbed a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.



The Gunners went 1-0 up in the 25th minute when an Alexandre Lacazette shot was pushed in the direction of Shkodran Mustafi, who poked the ball into the back of the net.











But Crystal Palace levelled matters four minutes into the seocnd half when Andros Townsend got on the end of a cross from Wilfried Zaha to convert from close range.



Arsenal however pulled back ahead just after the hour mark after Alexis Sanchez beat the Palace 'keeper at his near post with a pinpoint shot.





And it was 3-1 in the 66th minute, Jack Wilshere playing Sanchez in and the Chilean making no mistake.