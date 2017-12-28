We’ve Studied How Other Teams Have Tackled Celtic – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty says Rangers have been studying how teams set up against Celtic, ahead of their Old Firm clash against the Bhoys at Parkhead this coming weekend.



The Gers have lost six of their last seven meetings against Brendan Rodgers' men, but their one draw came when Murty was at the helm on a caretaker basis.











Celtic's mammoth unbeaten domestic record recently ended against Hearts and Murty admits Rangers have been looking at how other teams set up against the Bhoys.



And the manager knows that a good result at Parkhead would send Rangers into the winter break in good heart.





Speaking at a press conference, Murty said: " It's a very different challenge and we need to find a way to play against them to deal with that.