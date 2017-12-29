Brendan Rodgers Doesn’t Want England Return Just Yet, Former Celtic Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Simon Donnelly believes Brendan Rodgers will snub offers to return to the Premier League in favour of creating history at Celtic.



Rodgers has been an unquestionable success since he joined the club and has won every domestic trophy on offer in Scotland thus far, turning the Bhoys into an even more dominant force in their country.











A 69-game unbeaten run in domestic football was testament to Rodgers’ work at Celtic and Donnelly feels it is also a sign of the good work he has done on the training pitch with squad, which has not changed drastically since Ronny Deila left at the end of the 2015/16 season.



Given their dominance of Scottish football, not many are doubting their ability to win ten league titles on the trot and create history – and Donnelly feels that will weigh heavily on Rodgers’ mind if he receives an offer to return to England.





The former midfielder told Betsafe when asked about interest from Premier League clubs in Rodgers: “It’s understandable.

“The fantastic 69-game run that the club had and when you look at the players, there has not been a major overhaul since the last manager, but what he has done is come here and improve the players and give them the belief that they can go out and perform.



“That’s obviously going to attract attention.



“Again you look at him potentially going down in history here with what he is trying to achieve at the club and I am sure he wants to be part of that.



“It is things like that you need to weigh up as well, rather than just a move to the Premier League in England.



"There’s a lot to play for here at Celtic.”



Donnelly admits that the Celtic boss would one day want to return to England as a manager, but feels he has time on his hands and has much to achieve and history to create at Paradise.



Asked if Rodgers would want one more crack at the Premier League, he said: “I think he would.



"He had his time at Liverpool and went close [to winning the league title], but I just think that the things he is trying to achieve here, with the ten and it is well documented that if the club get there then everybody associated can go down in history.



“That’s three to four seasons [more]. He’s still a young manager and has a huge future ahead of him.



“I think he is happy to stay here just now and he has made that clear in his comments and his interviews.”

