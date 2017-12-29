Don’t Want Liverpool Career To Be That One Game – Reds Talent Wants More

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson has insisted that he is hungry for more first team action with the Reds.



The 20-year-old, who is a product of Liverpool’s youth system, made his senior debut for the club in January when he came on as a 65th minute substitute for Philippe Coutinho during a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.











It has been Wilson’s one and only first team appearance for Liverpool, with the younger being in flying form for the Reds Under-23s in the current campaign.



And the youngster, who has scored nine goals in 10 Premier League 2 games this season, revealed that he wants more first team action at Anfield.





“It was special to play for the club that I have played for so long and I love”, Wilson told LFC TV, when asked about his debut.

“It was great for me, but I want more of that now.



“I don’t want it to be just that one game.



“I want more of it, and hopefully if I can keep impressing then I will get that.”



Wilson, who joined League Two club Crewe Alexandra on a youth loan deal for four months in August 2015, explained that he wants to play for the first team to show what he is capable of doing.



“I think all of the young lads want it [first team action] because you would be stupid not to”, he continued.



“It’s a massive club with a great history, great fans and a great manager.



“I really want to play for the first team so that I can show people what I can do.”



On the international front, Wilson has represented Wales up to Under-21 level.

