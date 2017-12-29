Eden Hazard’s Father Confirms Rejected Contract Offer To Make Real Madrid Move Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





Eden Hazard’s father has revealed that the Belgian has rejected a contract offer from Chelsea, amidst interest from Real Madrid.



The Belgian has become a talismanic figure at Stamford Bridge since he arrived from Lille, but talks over a new contract have rumbled on since the start of the year.











He still has more than two years left on his current deal with Chelsea, but constant links with Real Madrid have concerned the Blues, who are keen to tie him down on improved terms.



Very little has emerged on how the talks are progressing between the club and the player, but Eden’s father, Thierry Hazard, has revealed that his son has already rejected an offer of a new deal from Chelsea.





He claimed that given Real Madrid’s interest, the winger wants to keep his options open, but insisted that the European champions have made no contact yet.

Thierry told Belgian daily Le Soir: “What I can say about Eden is that he has refused a contract extension offer in order to, if necessary, follow the interest from Real, where he could imagine himself [in the future].



“But as I speak to you, there has been no contact.



“Eden is just one of the parties in the contract negotiations.”



The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and assists each in 26 appearances for Chelsea this season.

